Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.26. The stock had a trading volume of 137,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,901. Korn/Ferry International has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $123,919.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $206,209.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,208,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,338,000 after acquiring an additional 751,080 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 2.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,268,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,461,000 after acquiring an additional 32,311 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,384,000 after acquiring an additional 172,847 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 761,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

