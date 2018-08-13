Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Shares Bought by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 194,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CS stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

