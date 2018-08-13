Credence Coin (CRDNC) Market Cap Hits $24,435.00

Credence Coin (CURRENCY:CRDNC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Credence Coin has a market capitalization of $24,435.00 and $0.00 worth of Credence Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credence Coin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credence Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Credence Coin

Credence Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. Credence Coin’s total supply is 9,227,006 coins and its circulating supply is 3,427,006 coins. Credence Coin’s official Twitter account is @credencecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credence Coin’s official website is credence-coin.com

Buying and Selling Credence Coin

Credence Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credence Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credence Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credence Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

