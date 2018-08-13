Crawford & Company Class B (CRD.B) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company Class B (NYSE:CRD.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Crawford & Company Class B from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Crawford & Company Class B opened at $8.44 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $465.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.49. Crawford & Company Class B has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Crawford & Company Class B (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.22 million. Crawford & Company Class B had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 1.35%. equities analysts forecast that Crawford & Company Class B will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Crawford & Company Class B’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

