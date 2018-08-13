Cowen Increases CryoPort (CYRX) Price Target to $16.00

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYRX. ValuEngine upgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on CryoPort from $12.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CryoPort from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of CryoPort opened at $15.26 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $419.88 million, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.85.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 48.57% and a negative net margin of 62.80%. The company had revenue of $4.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that CryoPort will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoPort news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $29,411.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CryoPort in the second quarter worth $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CryoPort in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in CryoPort in the second quarter worth $163,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CryoPort in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CryoPort in the first quarter worth $247,000. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

