Cowen Increases Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Price Target to $105.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AERI. ValuEngine downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $86.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals opened at $64.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.86. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 13.53.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gerald D. Cagle acquired 1,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $751,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,153,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,730,926. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

