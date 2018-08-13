Covia (CVIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Covia opened at $16.95 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Covia has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVIA shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covia in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Covia in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

