Cottage Street Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,975 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.6% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,092,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,659,000 after purchasing an additional 114,606 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,503,000 after purchasing an additional 489,056 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,031,000 after purchasing an additional 155,154 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,642,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,698,000 after purchasing an additional 98,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,502.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,202,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $100.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $744.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.03 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.