Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 88.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mitchell Garfin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $56,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund opened at $11.27 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

