CorVel Co. (CRVL) Director Jeffrey J. Michael Sells 6,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $334,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CorVel stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.10. 22,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,319. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.66. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $61.20.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 6.78%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 66.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 60.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

