Corundum Group Inc. Has $688,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $154,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $99.76 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.