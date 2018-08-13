Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,395 BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000.

FRA opened at $13.92 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting primarily of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

