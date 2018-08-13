Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $137,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $170,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $1,902,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF opened at $43.49 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

