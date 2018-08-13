CorMedix (CRMD) Trading -5% Higher

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) shares were up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 20,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,235,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several brokerages have commented on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 16,300.49% and a negative return on equity of 318.95%.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

