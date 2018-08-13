Cormark Comments on CRH Medical Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CRH)

CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRH Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst T. Gonsalves expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for CRH Medical’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

CRH has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CRH Medical from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH Medical from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CRH Medical from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CRH opened at C$4.62 on Monday. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of C$1.86 and a 1-year high of C$4.76.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. CRH Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of C$35.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.15 million.

In other CRH Medical news, insider James Kreger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total transaction of C$111,750.00. Also, Director Ian A. Webb sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$33,825.00.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.