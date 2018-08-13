Corium International (CORI) Trading 6.8% Higher

Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $9.24. 13,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 155,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Corium International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Corium International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The company has a market cap of $313.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. Corium International had a negative net margin of 155.21% and a negative return on equity of 298.48%. equities research analysts anticipate that Corium International Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,059,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 497,615 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 250,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 196,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,105,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

