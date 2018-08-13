Corium International (CORI) Trading 6.8% Higher

Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $9.24. 13,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 155,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Corium International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Corium International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.
The company has a market cap of $313.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.11.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,059,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 497,615 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 250,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 196,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Corium International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,105,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corium International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORI)
Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.
