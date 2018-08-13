Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.67.

CVRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Corindus Vascular Robotics in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 164.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 569,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 354,486 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 191,134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 119,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,766. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Corindus Vascular Robotics had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 323.84%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.

