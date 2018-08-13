Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Shares Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) was down 6% on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Corcept Therapeutics traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 69,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,311,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $120,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $379,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 68.32% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

