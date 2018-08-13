Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will post $654.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $662.00 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $556.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.45.

In related news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $235,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,073.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total value of $1,550,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,390,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 23.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 699,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,009 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 50.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 184.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $216.47 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

