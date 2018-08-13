Contrasting Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) and TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP)

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE: TRP) and TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Western Gas Equity Partners has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Western Gas Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Western Gas Equity Partners pays out 135.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Gas Equity Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Western Gas Equity Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Western Gas Equity Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Western Gas Equity Partners and TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Gas Equity Partners 0 4 6 0 2.60 TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock 0 1 7 0 2.88

Western Gas Equity Partners currently has a consensus target price of $42.30, indicating a potential upside of 18.09%. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock is more favorable than Western Gas Equity Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Gas Equity Partners and TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Gas Equity Partners $2.25 billion 3.49 $376.60 million $1.72 20.81 TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock $10.37 billion 3.77 $2.44 billion $2.38 18.41

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Western Gas Equity Partners. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Gas Equity Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Western Gas Equity Partners and TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Gas Equity Partners 17.52% 9.42% 4.36% TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock 23.37% 12.90% 3.45%

Summary

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock beats Western Gas Equity Partners on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas. Western Gas Equity Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Equity Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses. It owns and operates a network of 80,800 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and the U.S. Gulf Coast. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the U.S. Gulf Coast refining markets. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,000 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, and wind assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 11 power generation facilities and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick in Canada, as well as in Arizona. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

