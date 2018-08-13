Contrasting SINO Ld Ltd/S (SNLAY) and Duke Realty (DRE)

SINO Ld Ltd/S (NYSE: DRE) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SINO Ld Ltd/S and Duke Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINO Ld Ltd/S $2.36 billion 4.41 $955.00 million N/A N/A Duke Realty $780.93 million 13.08 $1.63 billion $1.24 23.05

Duke Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SINO Ld Ltd/S.

Dividends

SINO Ld Ltd/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Duke Realty pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Duke Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SINO Ld Ltd/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Duke Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SINO Ld Ltd/S has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SINO Ld Ltd/S and Duke Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINO Ld Ltd/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Duke Realty 0 6 5 0 2.45

Duke Realty has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.80%. Given Duke Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than SINO Ld Ltd/S.

Profitability

This table compares SINO Ld Ltd/S and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINO Ld Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A Duke Realty 72.53% 7.87% 4.95%

Summary

Duke Realty beats SINO Ld Ltd/S on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SINO Ld Ltd/S

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. The company operates in six divisions: Property Sales; Property Rental; Property Management and Other Services; Hotel Operations; Investments in Securities; and Financing. Its property portfolio includes residential properties, office buildings, industrial buildings, shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. The company is also involved in financing, building construction and management, share investment, and project management, as well as mortgage loan financing and hotel operation activities. In addition, it offers administration, security, management, premium living, consultancy, deposit placing, car park management, and cleaning and environmental services, as well as acts as a notes issuer. As of June 30, 2017, it had a land bank of approximately 32.8 million square feet with attributable floor area in Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

