Contrasting EACO (EACO) and CUI Global (CUI)

CUI Global (NASDAQ: CUI) and EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and EACO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -17.26% -17.77% -11.16% EACO 3.37% 16.51% 8.73%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CUI Global and EACO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A

CUI Global currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,411.11%. Given CUI Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CUI Global is more favorable than EACO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of CUI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 97.9% of EACO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CUI Global has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO has a beta of -1.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CUI Global and EACO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $83.28 million 0.77 -$12.58 million ($0.35) -6.43 EACO $156.95 million 0.45 $4.05 million N/A N/A

EACO has higher revenue and earnings than CUI Global.

Summary

EACO beats CUI Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technologies, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company supplies parts used in the manufacture of products in a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. It also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs comprising special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives in its 48 sales offices and 7 distribution centers; and through its Website. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

