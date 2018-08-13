Contrasting Altice USA (ATUS) & AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX)

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) and AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altice USA and AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA $9.33 billion 1.37 $1.52 billion $0.02 866.50 AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock $2.81 billion 1.22 $471.31 million $7.37 8.17

Altice USA has higher revenue and earnings than AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altice USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altice USA and AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA 0 2 17 1 2.95 AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock 1 12 2 0 2.07

Altice USA currently has a consensus price target of $26.35, indicating a potential upside of 52.06%. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a consensus price target of $61.70, indicating a potential upside of 2.43%. Given Altice USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altice USA is more favorable than AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares Altice USA and AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA 19.65% -5.21% -0.69% AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock 17.22% 278.30% 9.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Altice USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Altice USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altice USA beats AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company also offers wireless routers and Internet security software; and pay television services, which include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks, and advanced digital pay television services, such as video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view. In addition, it provides Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup services; managed collaboration services, including audio and Web conferencing; managed services, including business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, Web space storage, and network security monitoring; data-driven television, digital, and other multi-platform advertising services; and data-driven and audience-based advertising solutions. Further, the company operates local news channels, as well as traffic and weather channels; News12.com, a destination for local news on the Web; and News 12 To Go, a mobile app for phones and tablets. Altice USA, Inc. is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Altice Europe N.V. was previously known as Altice USA, Inc. As a result of its separation from Altice N.V., Altice Europe N.V. changed its name. Altice Europe N.V. operates independently of Altice N.V. as of June 8, 2018.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats. This segment distributes its networks in the United States through cable and other multichannel video programming distribution platforms, such as direct broadcast satellite and platforms operated by telecommunications providers. The International and Other segment delivers entertaining and acclaimed programming services for subscribers in approximately 140 countries and territories, including Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and the parts of Asia and Africa. This segment also operates in independent film distribution business that distributes films across various media platforms, including theaters, cable/satellite video on demand, cable network television, streaming/downloading to internet-connected screens, and DVDs. The company also provides subscription streaming services. AMC Networks Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.