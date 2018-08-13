Continental (CON) PT Set at €240.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CON. UBS Group set a €253.00 ($294.19) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €236.00 ($274.42) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €247.00 ($287.21) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €239.40 ($278.37).

ETR:CON opened at €186.50 ($216.86) on Friday. Continental has a 52 week low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 52 week high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

