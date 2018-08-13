Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.72 Million in Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Stock

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 254,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of Gannett at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GCI shares. Noble Financial set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gannett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gannett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Gannett opened at $10.17 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Gannett Co Inc has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $730.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.17 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Gannett’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Gannett’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Gannett declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.