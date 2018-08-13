Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 54,870 Shares of Radware Ltd. (RDWR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 134.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,870 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Radware worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDWR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Radware by 13,567.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 810,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after buying an additional 804,122 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radware by 99.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 702,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after buying an additional 350,203 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radware by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,202,000 after buying an additional 252,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Radware by 24.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 97,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Radware by 48.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 91,089 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $27.18 on Monday. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -226.50, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Radware had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

