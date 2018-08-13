ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
CNOB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set a “weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.
Shares of CNOB stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $31.40.
In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Nicholas Minoia bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.77 per share, with a total value of $123,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,276.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2,530.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 90.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 200,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 107,680 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.
