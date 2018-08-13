ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CNOB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set a “weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.36 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.98%. research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Nicholas Minoia bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.77 per share, with a total value of $123,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,276.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2,530.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 90.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 200,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 107,680 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

