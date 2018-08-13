Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.67 Million

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce $172.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.70 million to $177.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. reported sales of $147.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year sales of $575.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.80 million to $580.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $604.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $598.90 million to $610.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.37 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

In other news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $49,683.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,897.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,165,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. opened at $34.53 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.83 million, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

