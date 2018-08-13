Comparing ViaSat (VSAT) & CalAmp (CAMP)

ViaSat (NASDAQ: VSAT) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ViaSat and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViaSat -5.58% -3.99% -2.20% CalAmp 7.45% 17.26% 7.21%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ViaSat and CalAmp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViaSat 2 3 4 0 2.22 CalAmp 0 3 5 0 2.63

ViaSat presently has a consensus price target of $73.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.28%. CalAmp has a consensus price target of $26.71, indicating a potential upside of 14.90%. Given ViaSat’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ViaSat is more favorable than CalAmp.

Volatility & Risk

ViaSat has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ViaSat and CalAmp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViaSat $1.59 billion 2.22 -$67.30 million ($0.86) -69.21 CalAmp $365.91 million 2.24 $16.61 million $0.92 25.27

CalAmp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ViaSat. ViaSat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CalAmp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ViaSat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CalAmp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CalAmp beats ViaSat on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems. As of March 31, 2018, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 576,000 subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and network function virtualization. The company's Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. Viasat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless networking products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, and fixed and mobile wireless gateways and routers; telematics cloud platform applications; and software as a service applications. The company sells its products and services to customers in the transportation, government, construction, and automotive markets through direct sales organization, a network of licensees, and sales representatives, as well as through Websites and digital presence. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

