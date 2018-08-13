Comparing Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) and StealthGas (GASS)

StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get StealthGas alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for StealthGas and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 5 0 2.83

StealthGas presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.44%. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 27.78%. Given StealthGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe StealthGas is more favorable than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares StealthGas and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas -5.77% 0.24% 0.13% Eagle Bulk Shipping -8.00% -1.79% -1.03%

Risk and Volatility

StealthGas has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StealthGas and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas $154.31 million 0.93 -$1.21 million $0.14 25.71 Eagle Bulk Shipping $236.79 million 1.67 -$43.79 million ($0.42) -12.86

StealthGas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eagle Bulk Shipping. Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StealthGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of StealthGas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StealthGas beats Eagle Bulk Shipping on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 17, 2018, it had a fleet of 56 vessels comprising 52 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 329,149 cubic meters; 3 medium range product tankers; and 1 Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels. The Company owns Supramax dry bulk vessel. Supramax dry bulk vessels range in size from 50,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons. These vessels have the cargo loading and unloading flexibility of on-board cranes while offering cargo carrying capacities approaching that of Panamax dry bulk vessels, which range in size from 60,000 to 100,000 deadweight tons and must rely on port facilities to load and offload their cargoes. On July 26, 2011 the Company sold its the Heron, a Supramax class of vessel.

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.