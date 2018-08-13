Comparing City Office REIT (CIO) & Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

City Office REIT has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares City Office REIT and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 36.89% 17.42% 4.90% Ashford Hospitality Trust -4.75% -10.19% -1.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City Office REIT and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $106.49 million 4.33 $5.75 million $0.97 13.16 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.44 billion 0.44 -$67.00 million $1.37 4.72

City Office REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for City Office REIT and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

City Office REIT presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.63%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.65%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. City Office REIT pays out 96.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ashford Hospitality Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of City Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At March 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 4.6 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

