COMPANHIA PARAN/S (ELPVY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) will announce its 6/30/2018 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S opened at $4.75 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $688.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, ValuEngine raised COMPANHIA PARAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

About COMPANHIA PARAN/S

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ? COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

