Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $3.17 Million in Constellium NV (CSTM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 307,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.29% of Constellium as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium opened at $12.25 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.36 and a beta of 1.05. Constellium NV has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. Constellium’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. equities analysts expect that Constellium NV will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Constellium Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

