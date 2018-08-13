Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $42,383,000. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 872,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,486,000 after buying an additional 439,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,933,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,138,000 after buying an additional 365,412 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 708,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,717,000 after buying an additional 348,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,316,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,064,000 after buying an additional 327,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy opened at $91.27 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.