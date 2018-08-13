Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Position in IDEX Co. (IEX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,577,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,849,000 after acquiring an additional 238,547 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,683,000 after acquiring an additional 174,470 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,843,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IDEX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,535,000 after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX opened at $151.04 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $110.25 and a 1-year high of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 94,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $13,636,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 149,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,670,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $483,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $878,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,685 shares of company stock worth $20,164,690. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

