Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 103,791 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,491,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103,791 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of General Electric worth $60,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 85,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 118,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 82,017 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric opened at $12.77 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. General Electric has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

