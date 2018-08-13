Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 18,702 Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,186,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,635,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,837 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 38.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,429,000 after purchasing an additional 360,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,066,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply opened at $80.41 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 35.24%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $488,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,146 shares of company stock worth $2,890,607. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

