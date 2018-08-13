Commerzbank Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for Bechtle (BC8)

Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BC8. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bechtle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €81.25 ($94.48).

Shares of BC8 opened at €83.00 ($96.51) on Friday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €48.83 ($56.78) and a 12 month high of €75.40 ($87.67).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

