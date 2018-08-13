Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Nordson worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nordson by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,436 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 121,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

Nordson opened at $133.43 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $107.16 and a 12-month high of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.98 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

