Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter worth $84,087,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 16,439.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 393,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,413,000 after acquiring an additional 390,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after acquiring an additional 184,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,488,577,000 after acquiring an additional 152,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1,140.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 159,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after acquiring an additional 146,321 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $137.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 0.95. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $106.73 and a 1 year high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Mark B. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.39 per share, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,818.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $165.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $217.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

