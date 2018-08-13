Comerica Bank Has $5.39 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Hubbell worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,906,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,195,000 after purchasing an additional 130,354 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,091,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,917,000 after purchasing an additional 114,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Hubbell by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 598,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,010,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 1,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.96 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,263.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell opened at $117.92 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $149.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

