Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,710,822 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 13th total of 71,552,338 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,877,146 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $164.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Comcast has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 229.5% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

