Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) Receives $79.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 102,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 475,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 64,141 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,755. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $667.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.10 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

