Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COLL. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical opened at $18.21 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $598.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 1930.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 150,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $3,790,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 441,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,163,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Brannelly sold 10,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,141.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,779 shares of company stock worth $5,980,331 over the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,341 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

