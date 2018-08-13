Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Holdings Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,925 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $38,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $1,202,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $5,976,978.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,447.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,694 shares of company stock worth $23,628,346. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.