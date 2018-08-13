CoinFi Trading 27.2% Lower Over Last Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. CoinFi has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $45,405.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinFi has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Kucoin, Kyber Network and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016136 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00263818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00172842 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,248,535 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kucoin, Cobinhood, IDEX, Kyber Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

