Cohen & Steers (CNS) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.08

News articles about Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cohen & Steers earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 45.8713639405758 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNS shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Cohen & Steers stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,653. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $94.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 63.77%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

