CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNXM. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNX Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.86.

CNXM stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,671,000. Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $24,216,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $21,192,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $15,762,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $14,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

