Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.90. 44,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,589. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. It will invest approximately 80% in equity and equity-related securities in the United States and non-United States markets, and the remainder in fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt, in both the United States and non-United States markets.

