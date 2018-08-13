Clive Watson Sells 1,859 Shares of Spectris plc (SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Clive Watson sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,197 ($28.44), for a total value of £40,842.23 ($52,870.20).

Clive Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 29th, Clive Watson sold 1,007 shares of Spectris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($36.71), for a total value of £28,558.52 ($36,968.96).

Shares of SXS stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,386 ($30.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,769. Spectris plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,225 ($28.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,869 ($37.14).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 46.10 ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 51.80 ($0.67) by GBX (5.70) (($0.07)). Spectris had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 25.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

SXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.25) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Spectris to an "equal weight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,945 ($38.12) to GBX 2,980 ($38.58) in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,769.23 ($35.85).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

